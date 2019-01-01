Caf Champions League: Asante Kotoko have no fear ahead of Etoile Sahel trip - Zachariassen

The Ghanaian side's coach is confident of advancing to the group stage after winning the first leg of their inter-club continental tie

coach Kjetil Zachariassen insists his outfit will not be frightened into adopting a defensive approach when they play as guests to Tunisian club Etoile Sahel in the Caf on September 27.

Set for a showdown at a notoriously difficult ground in North Africa, the Porcupine Warriors will be seeking to protect a two-goal lead to book a place in the group stage of the competition, having registered a 2-0 triumph in the first round first leg fixture at home on Sunday.

“We going to play our style anywhere we go," Zachariassen said as reported by Ghanapremierleagueupdates.

"Away or home, we will play the same style.

"We have no fear."

The trainer also shed light on Sunday's tie which was decided by goals from Augustine Okrah and Richard Arthur.

"The match was as expected. They [Etoile] are a strong side and are tactically very smart and at the same time a physical side," the Norwegian assessed.

"In the first half we struggled a bit.

"We wanted to play through the midfield more and not to do too much crosses. We wanted more goals.

"We took over the second half much more than the first half.”

Sunday's win was Kotoko's first triumph in five meetings with Etoile, who registered a big 7-1 win over Hafia FC of Guinea in their last home game following a 2-1 away loss in the first leg of the previous round.