Caf Champions League: Asante Kotoko better prepared - Kwame Kyei

The Porcupines chairman revealed his side will come out all guns blazing after learning from last season

Kwame Kyei is hopeful will be ready for any bumps in the road in the Caf since they have learnt from last season’s Caf Confederation Cup.

The Ghanaians did not get past the Group Stage of last term’s Confederation Cup after finishing third in Group C behind Al-Hilal and Nkana.

As the team continue with their preparations for Saturday’s Champion League tie with , the club boss claims his side are prepared having learnt from last season’s setbacks - and they will push all the way to emerge as champions.

“This is my third time of going to the African competition and we have learnt a lot of things in last year’s Caf Confederation Cup ahead of this year’s campaign,” he told the media during club’s visit to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



“We are working hard and praying to win the Caf champions league. We have really prepared for this African campaign.



“My advice to the team is that Kotoko belong to Ghanaians so the supporters should keep praying and supporting the team then also I will advise journalist to do fair reportage on everything even if the management goes wrong.”

Should the Porcupines scale the Pillars hurdle over two legs, they face either or Hafia in the first round of the tournament proper.