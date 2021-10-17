Caf Champions League: AS Maniema Union 2-2 Mamelodi Sundowns - Masandawana grab two away goals

The Bafana Bafana international's brace was not enough as Masandawana were frustrated by the Green and Blacks at Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa

Themba Zwane grabbed a brace as Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a 2-2 draw by AS Maniema Union in the Caf Champions League second round first-leg match on Sunday afternoon.

Masandawana took the lead twice against the DR Congolese side, but they were let down by some poor defending as the Green and Blacks fought back to hold the 2016 Champions League winners.



Khuliso Mudau and Mosa Lebusa made their return to the starting line-up after returning from their respective injuries Sundowns looking to start their Champions League campaign with a victory in the central African country.

Denis Onyango and Themba Zwane were the only Sundowns players, who won this continental tournament in 2016 with the Tshwane giants in the starting line-up and their experience was vital for PSL giants against Green and Blacks.

Having impressing scored 11 goals from midfield in the last three Champions League seasons, Zwane took just nine minutes to open his scoring account for the current campaign as he hit the back of the net after the visitors were awarded an early penalty.

Peter Shalulile was fouled in the box and Zwane made no mistake from the spot-kick as the accomplished playmaker scored to hand Sundowns a 1-0 lead - sending goalkeeper Brunel Efonge, who had conceded the penalty, the wrong way.

The Green and Blacks pushed for the equalising goal and they were handed a goal when Lebusa gave away possession and the visitors conceded just before half-time and the score was 1-1 during the break.

Sibusiso Vilakazi, who came off the bench against Swallows FC and grabbed an assist, was introduced in the 67th minute with Masandawana looking to restore their lead and the man nicknamed Vila did make an impact.

The 2013/14 PSL Footballer of the Year combined brilliantly in the box with Zwane, who then fired past Efonge to make it 2-1 to Sundowns with five minutes left and the Tshwane giants had to hold on to the slender in the closing stages.

However, Sundowns conceded in the 90th minute as they gave the Maniema player some space on edge of the box and he unleashed a powerful show which beat Onyango hands down ti ensure that the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

The two teams will now meet in the second-leg clash in Pretoria on October 24 with Sundowns having grabbed two important away goals.