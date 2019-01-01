Caf Champions League: Annan named Kotoko captain ahead of Kano Pillars clash

The Black Stars shot-stopper is set to lead the Porcupine Warriors in the coming season

Ghanaian side have named Black Stars goalkeeper Felix Annan as their new captain ahead of their Caf trip to face .

The 24-year-old’s appointment was revealed when the team called on life patron Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on Sunday, ahead of their departure for their first round of qualifying away fixture.

His first assignment will be to lead the club against Pillars on August 10.

“Being the leader of this team is always a great honour,” Annan, who was No.1 in Kotoko's run to the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup last season, said as reported by Footballmadeinghana.

“I will do everything to serve the club.

"It’s not an easy task but I’m ready to give my all."

Article continues below

The 24-year-old takes over the captaincy from defender Amos Frimpong, who has left Kotoko for Guinean fold AS Kaloum.

He joined the Porcupine Warriors from Wafa in 2015, initially on a loan deal.

Annan was a member of ’s team that suffered a disappointing Round of 16 elimination at the recent in .