Caf Champions League: Asante Kotoko poised to end Etoile du Sahel unbeaten run - Annan

The Porcupine Warriors skipper previews Sunday's epic encounter with the Tunisian club

captain Felix Annan believes the time has come for the club to break their winless jinx against as the two sides prepare for the showdown in the Caf on Sunday.

The Ghanaian giants are set to host the Tunisian outfit in a first-round first leg fixture at Baba Yara Sports Stadium for a place in the group stage.

The Porcupine Warriors' record against The Star, though, leaves much to be desired having drawn two and lost the other two of their four encounters so far.

“Teams from North Africa are very stubborn and can upset any team on any day," Annan told Cafonline.com.

"I remember my first year at Kotoko we met Etoile Sahel and they drew 2-2 with us in Kumasi and they beat us in the reverse.

"Things are different now and I know that with the preparations we have done so far, we should be able to carry the day on Sunday."

Kotoko and Etoile's last meeting in Kumasi was in the 2008 Caf Confederation Cup where they settled for a 2-2 draw.

“Since then the club has been looking for a chance to avenge that result and that is what we will be aiming for on Sunday. Both clubs have rich histories in African football," Annan revealed.

“From the records, we’ve played against Etoile four times with our best being two draws.”

“This is a new Asante Kotoko with a new technical team, new players and definitely new mentality towards games of this magnitude so we are aware of what lies before us.

"The players are ready to make history on Sunday and you can see it in their activities during training."

Not oblivious of the enormity of the task ahead, Kotoko are looking to any and everything for success on Sunday.

"A good result in a match like this is always important," said the 24-year-old.

"We have some experience as to how they play and some of us were at Afcon [ in ] and saw the performance of as a whole, so we know what they bring to the table.

"For us as a team, we are ready and hopefully we should have a good game on Sunday."

