Caf Champions League: Al Hilal 1-0 Rivers United (2-1 agg) - No Nigerian team make group stage

An early goal in Suez ended the dreams of Stanley Eguma's side in featuring in the elite African club competition

Rivers United have been eliminated from the 2021-22 Caf Champions League play-offs after they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Sudan’s Al Hilal in their second leg fixture on Sunday.

After playing out a 1-1 draw in Port Harcourt a week ago, the Pride of Rivers were stunned at the New Suez Stadium by Yasil Mohamed's goal in the fourth minute which ended up separating both teams as the Sudanese hosts cruised into the group stage with a 2-1 aggregate win.

Th result leaves Nigeria with no representative in the Champions League after league champions United were knocked out in the first preliminary round by Algeria's CR Belouizdad.

However, Rivers United still have a chance of playing on the continent as they dropped to the play-off round of the Confederations Cup.