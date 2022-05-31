Caf Champions League: Al Ahly's Mosimane laments Wydad Casablanca defeat – ‘The better team lost’

The South African tactician does not think the Red Devils deserve to lose their African title to Walid Regragui’s men

Pitso Mosimane felt Al Ahly were ‘the better team’ despite losing 2-0 to Wydad Casablanca in Monday’s Caf Champions League final.

The Red Devils travelled to Morocco eyeing an 11th African diadem, however, Walid Regragui’s had other ideas with Zouhair El Moutaraji finding the net twice.

Notwithstanding, the South African tactician stated that his team did not deserve to lose while defending his selection against the Botola outfit.

“The better team was the one who lost tonight,” Mosimane told the club website.

“When you play on neutral ground and equal fan attendance from both sides then you can speak about winning or losing. I think everyone who took this decision are happy now.

“Everyone is speaking about the starting line-up when we lost the match, but I would like to say that we defeated Raja with the same starting lineup.

“Also, everyone knows that Amr El Soulia is injured, that is why he did not play from the beginning of the game.”

To reach this stage, the Egyptian Premier League saw off ES Setif, whereas, the Moroccans negotiated their way past Angola’s Petro de Luanda.

The 57-year-old was far from impressed by the final’s organisation as he picked holes in the performance of referee Victor Gomes.

“I do not know how anyone can say that the Caf Champions League final was well organized. I think the Moroccans are the only ones who said that” he continued.

“The referee took three minutes to replace his watch. Also, the ball boys took a lot of time to bring the balls back to the players, and that was a normal thing to happen, especially that we play at Wydad’s ground. Eventually, it was normal that Wydad win the title.”

Prior to the showdown, Mosimane had showered encomium on Gomes – expressing his confidence in his abilities.

Article continues below

"How I used to criticise Victor Gomes, ate my humble pie a long time back, and I am his biggest fan and he knows that," he tweeted.

"I give him the respect that he deserves, and he is currently the number one referee on the continent."

With this triumph, Wydad have now ruled Africa on three occasions after previous successes in 1992 and 2017.