Caf Champions League: Al Ahly’s Mosimane is the best coach in Africa – Mamelodi Sundowns’ Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena has labeled Pitso Mosimane as the best coach in Africa ahead of the team’s Caf Champions League showdown with Al Ahly on Saturday.

Masandawana will face the North African giants for the third season in a row at Cairo International Stadium, in what is their third Group A fixture.

Ahead of the fixture, Mokwena was asked how special it was to come up against Mosimane, whom he worked with at Sundowns before the South African left to handle the Egyptian giants.

What did Mokwena say?

“Any answer I give will have a lot of details and a lot of talk will be put on it,” Mokwena told the media as quoted by Kingfut. “We are trying to find the right way to respond. We both strive to win and I got a lot of experience from him and I admit that he had a big impact on me.

“For me, Pitso [Mosimane] is the best coach in Africa.”

Gallo

On Mosimane facing his former team, Mokwena explained: “The presence of Mosimane against his former team? Pitso is fully aware of our team and currently, it is possible that he is not familiar with all the details.

“As for the team’s plans and method of play, he is not fully aware of them. There are many differences and ways of playing that have changed despite his presence before at Sundowns.

“The team’s formation and style changed. Last season, the team changed, and the formation differed by 70%, and the same was true for coach Pitso. I watched 10 matches for Al Ahly, the team played many matches in a short time, and we are convinced that we will face a very big team, one of the best in Africa.

“Al Ahly don’t change its tactical plans much and don’t change many players. In the last three or four matches, they played with three defenders, and in four other matches, they played with a four-man defensive line.”

Mokwena has further predicted Mosimane could start with three or four defenders during the fixture.

‘Mosimane will start three defenders’

“The main change in the centre-backs is the return of Mohamed Abdel Moneim, and there are players we know, such as Yasser Ibrahim and Rami Rabia, and we know that there are absences in the defence,” Mokwena continued.

Goal.

“If Al Ahly thinks of playing three in defence behind Ayman Ashraf or Ali Maaloul in the left front, the backline is strong and El-Shennawy is back between the sticks. I am convinced that Mosimane will start with three or four in the defence.

“The midfield has strong names like Aliou Dieng and Hamdi Fathi, and the offensive line is with the return of Percy Tau or Mohamed Sharif. Al Ahly has other offensive solutions such as Abdelkader and Mohamed Magdy Afsha. A good coach and a good team.

“Sundowns are ready for the match, and we cannot say my plan because there are many eyes in the hall and in our meetings before facing Al Ahly. We have a belief that we can achieve a great result.

Article continues below

“The fatigue of the Al Ahly players is not Sundowns’ problem.”

Al Ahly kicked off their group campaign with a 0-0 draw against Sudanese outfit Al-Hilal while Sundowns have played two matches already – a 1-0 win against Al-Hilal and then a 0-0 draw against Al Merrikh.