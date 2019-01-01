Caf CC: Kotoko braced up for Coton Sport challenge on Sunday - Patron

The Porcupine Warriors deputy coach looks ahead to the playoff round second leg tie in Kumasi

Asante Kotoko assistant coach Akakpo Patron has reiterated their preparedness for Sunday's Caf Confederation Cup clash with Coton Sport Garoua of Cameroon.

The Ghanaians are set to host Les Cotonniers in a playoff round second leg fixture at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The game comes off a week after Kotoko held their own to register a 3-2 away triumph in the first leg.

"We resumed preparation in Cameroon after winning the first game in Yaounde," Patron said, as reported by Ghana Web.

"After landing in Ghana, we are continuing with our training.

"We're ready for the game. We are very aware of what's at stake on Sunday.

"We're ready to go for it."

A win for Kotoko will guarantee passage to the group stage of the continental championship.

The Porcupine Warriors made the playoffs following a 2-1 aggregate win over Kariobangi Sharks of Kenya in the first round.

Last year, the Kumasi-based side exited the Confederation Cup in the first round following a penalty shootout defeat to CARA Brazzaville of Congo.

