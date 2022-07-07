Caf Awards 2022: Kanu, Oshoala, and Kgatlana headline Women’s Player of the Year nominees

The governing body has put out a 30-woman shortlist for the individual prize, with four Nigerians and six South Africans making the cut

Asisat Oshoala is eyeing a fifth African Women's Player of the Year prize after making the nominees list announced by the Confederation of African Football for the 2022 award.

The Barcelona striker has won four of the last six prizes thanks to her exploits for the Nigeria women’s national team as well as her European team.

Another triumph will see the former Super Falcons captain become the first to be handed the diadem five times, thus overtaking African football great Perpetua Nkwocha who claimed the honours on four occasions during her active career.

In a bid to achieve this feat, the 27-year-old faces rivalry from 2015 winner Ajara Nchout Njoya, South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana and compatriots Rasheedat Ajibade and Uchenna Kanu.

Mamelodi Sundown duo of Andile Dlamini and Bambanani Mbane are also on the shortlist with Ghana having three representatives in Doris Boaduwaa, Evelyn Badu, and Perpetual Agyekum.

According to Caf, the performances of players at the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations will be taken into consideration in deciding the winner.



Player of the Year (Women)

Lesege Radiakanyo (Botswana & Double Action)

Refilwe Tholakele (Botswana & Township Rollers)

Rukiya Bizimana (Burundi & Etoile du matin)

Ajara Nchout Njoya (Cameroon & Internazionale Milano)

Gabrielle Onguene (Cameroon & CSKA Moscow)

Jeanette Yango (Cameroon & FC Fleury)

Rose Bella (Cameroon & Trabzonspor)

Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Alvaldsnes)

Doris Boaduwaa (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas)

Perpetual Agyekum (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas/Alvaldsnes)

Sanaa Mssoudy (Morocco & AS FAR)

Ghizlane Chebbak (Morocco & AS FAR)

Fatima Tagnaout (Morocco & AS FAR)

Zenatha Coleman (Namibia & Fenerbahce)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)

Rasheedat Ajibade (Nigeria & Atletico Madrid)

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria & Paris FC)

Uchenna Kanu (Nigeria & Tigres UANL)

Andile Dlamini (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Bambanani Mbane (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa & Atletico Madrid)

Jermaine Seoposenwe (South Africa & Sporting Clube de Braga)

Refiloe Jane (South Africa & AC Milan)

Linda Motlhalo (South Africa & Djurgardens IF)

Odette Gnintegma (Togo & Raja Ain Harrouda)

Mariem Houij (Tunisia & ALG Spor)

Sabrine Ellouzi (Tunisia & Feyenoord)

Fazila Ikwaput (Uganda & Dove FC)

Racheal Kundananji (Zambia & SD Eibar)

Grace Chanda (Zambia & BIIK Kazygurt)

Interclub Player of the Year (Women)

Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Bambanani Mbanie (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Zanele Nhlapho (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Andisiwe Mgcoyi (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Evelyn Badu (Sekondi Hasaacas/Alvaldsnes)

Doris Boaduwaa (Sekondi Hasaacas)

Janet Egyir (Sekondi Hasaacas)

Perpetual Agyekum (Sekondi Hasaacas/Alvaldsnes)

Fatima Zahra Dahmos (AS FAR)

Ghizlane Chebbak (AS FAR)

Sanaa Mssoudy (AS FAR)

Fatima Tagnaout (AS FAR)

Grace Mfwamba (Malabo Kings)

Stephanie Gbogou (Malabo Kings)

Rose Bella (Malabo Kings)

Fatoumatta Dukureh (Wadi Degla)

Hayama Abdellatif (Wadi Degla)

Gift Monday (River Angels/FC Robo)

Maryann Ezenagu (River Angels)

Bassira Toure (AS Mande)

Young Player of the Year (Women)

Rukiya Bizimana (Burundi & Etoile du Matin)

Rediet Assresahagn (Ethiopia & Hawassa City FC)

Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas/Alvaldsnes)

Doris Boaduwaa (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas/Alvaldsnes)

Yasmine Zouhir (Morocco & AS Saint-Etienne)

Gift Monday (Nigeria & River Angels/FC Robo)

Flourish Sebastine (Nigeria & Bayelsa Queens)

Hapsatou Malado Diallo (Senegal & US Parcelles Assainies)

Clara Luvanga (Tanzania & Yanga Princess)

Fauzia Najemba (Uganda & BIIK Kazygurt)

Club of the Year (Women)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Sekondi Hasaacas (Ghana)

AS FAR (Morocco)

Malabo Kings (Equatorial Guinea)

Wadi Degla (Egypt)

River Angels (Nigeria)

AS Mande (Mali)