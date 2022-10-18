Cadiz vs Real Betis: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A big clash is on the cards this week - here's everything you need to know...

The 2022-23 season of La Liga continues this week, as Cadiz welcome Real Betis to face them at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla. The hosts have gone unbeaten in their past four games to stop the early season rot - but they are still mired in the bottom three.

They'll face a tough test claiming any points this week too, with their visitors pressing hard in the top four to insert themselves into a European - and possibly even a title - race near the summit.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

Cadiz vs Real Betis date & kick-off time

Game: Cadiz vs Real Betis Date: October 19, 2022 Kick-off: 1:00pm ET / 11:30pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Cadiz vs Real Betis on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on ESPN Deportes.

In India, the game can be streamed on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream US ESPN Deportes fuboTV India N/A Voot Select

Cadiz squad & team news

A win followed by three draws has helped to stop the rot, so to speak, for Cadiz - but more underlying issues remain beyond their lowly placement on the ladder.

Can they dig themselves out of danger? It is a long season, broken of course by that month away for the Qatar 2022 World Cup - but they could do with converting those single-point hauls into trebles.

Position Players Goalkeepers Ledesma, Gil Defenders Fali, Chust, Cala, Hernandez, Mbaye, Espino, Arzamendia, Zaldua, Carcelen Midfielders Blanco, Alarcon, Garrido, Mari, Alcarez, Emeterio, Fernandez, Bongonda, Mabil, Ocampo, Alejo Forwards Lozano, Perez, Sobrino, Negredo, Gimenez

Betis squad and team news

Challenging at the top end of the table after an impressive 2021-22 season once more, Betis are looking hot to touch this campaign.

Just one loss in their last five league games marks them out as one of the form sides in the competition. It is going to take something special from their hosts to topple them this week.