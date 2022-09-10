Barcelona match concludes as fan brought to hospital and reportedly stabilised after medical emergency

Barcelona's La Liga clash against Cadiz on Saturday was stopped temporarily because of a medical emergency in the crowd.

Referee halted game with less than 10 minutes left

Cadiz goalkeeper ran first aid kit to stands

Match resumed after fan taken to hospital

WHAT HAPPENED? The game was stopped after a medical issue caught the attention of those on the field. Cadiz goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma rushed to one of the stands and threw a first aid kit into the crowd. After a delay of around 15 minutes, the referee ordered the players off the field but they eventually reemerged to finish the match. The fan has now been reported as stable in a local hospital.

WHAT THEY SAID: Cadiz president Manuel Vizcaino told Tiempo de Juego: "[The fan] regained the pulse, and has been brought into an ambulance. [The fan] was revived, fell ill again, but was eventually stabilised."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Players were clearly distraught as they learned of the seriousness of the matter, but the match eventually went on after a lengthy delay.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Barcelona were leading 2-0 against the home side through goals from Frenkie de Jong and Robert Lewandowski, but the on-field action took secondary importance amid the medical situation. The Blaugrana went on to win 4-0 after the restart.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT IN THIS SITUATION? The fan is in a local hospital and will continue to be monitored.