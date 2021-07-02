‘You will move mountains’ – Bwalya welcomes Daka's Leicester City move

The former international believes the Chipolopolo striker will shake the world following his transfer switch to the Foxes

Former Zambian international Kalusha Bwalya has tipped striker and countryman Patson Daka to leave his mark at Leicester City.

The Chipolopolo striker joined the English elite division side from Red Bull Salzburg on a five-year deal on Wednesday for a fee of £23 million ($32m).

It put to end months of speculation surrounding Daka, who had announced his departure from the Austrian Bundesliga champions.

Bwalya, who currently serves as a standing committee member at Fifa and Caf, and was the president of the Football Association of Zambia from 2008 to 2016, believes Daka’s hard work and discipline will propel him to "move mountains" in the Premier League.

“Sonny, you have worked hard and climbed this mountain,” Bwalya wrote on his Facebook page.

“There are many more coming your way, keep climbing and keep shining. With your hard work and discipline, you will move mountains and make us all proud.

“Go out there and play your heart out.”

After loan spells at Power Dynamos and Liefering, the 22-year-old penned a five-year contract with the Austrian giants in 2017.

There, he won four Austrian Bundesliga titles, and three Austrian Cups with the Red Bulls.

The Zambian, who finished as the division's top scorer last term, arrives to bolster the Foxes’ front line, which already boasts of Jamie Vardy and Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho as they hope for an impressive 2021-22 campaign.

In a previous interview, Daka described Vardy as one of the players he looks up to, having been an ardent follower of the club since their Premier League success in 2016.

“I have been following Leicester from the time they won the Premier League,” Daka said.

Article continues below

“I follow their games and their playing style. Jamie Vardy is one of the players I look up to because of his playing style and the qualities that he has.

“I’m so excited to be able to have this opportunity to be next to him and to learn from him. It’s just a privilege for me. The Premier League is one of the best leagues in the world. I have been preparing for this challenge and I know it’s not going to be easy, but no one said it’s going to be easy!”

With 68 goals in 125 appearances across all competitions for Salzburg, his yield remains fearsomely impressive, while 27 strikes in 28 top-flight appearances last season saw him top the Bundesliga's goal charts and win the league's Player of the Season award.