Busquets reveals Inter Miami transfer desire as Barcelona midfielder approaches final months of contract at Camp Nou

Sergio Busquets has revealed that he has "always" wanted to play in the United States, amid rumours of him leaving Barcelona at the end of the season.

Busquets' Barca contract expires June 2023

Midfielder would favour Miami move

Could link up with Messi, Fabregas, Suarez

WHAT HAPPENED? With Busquets approaching the final months of his contract in the Catalan capital, the 34-year-old has declared himself open to a move to the MLS. Speaking from Spain's camp in Qatar, the midfielder singled out Miami as a potential destination, and explained that he wanted any deal signed by February next year.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I know it's the last year [of my deal with Barca] but I have always said that I have nothing signed with anyone," Busquets told Cadena Ser. "I would like to have some certainty by February. I have always said I would like to play in the United States, above all in Miami, but from there I have not reached any agreement with any club - in the US or in any other league. Barcelona will be the first to know. When I have made a decision, I will tell them."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Busquets' desire to join the American outfit comes after it was rumoured that long-time teammate Lionel Messi could be on his way to Florida too, in what would be a record-breaking deal for MLS. The side presided over by Phil Neville are reportedly also interested in bringing in Cesc Fabregas and Luis Suarez, who both featured alongside Busquets and Messi at Barca.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? In the decade between 2010 and 2020, Busquets attempted more passes than any other player in the top 5 European leagues (23,014 passes).

WHAT NEXT FOR BUSQUETS? Before any decision on his future is made, Busquets will play out what will likely be his last World Cup for Spain. La Roja need a draw against Japan on Thursday to qualify for the last 16.