Burnley boss Dyche demands Cornet’s improvement after fine start to Premier League campaign

Burnley manager Sean Dyche believes Maxwel Cornet will continue to improve after he scored a goal in their 3-1 Premier League win over Brentford on Saturday.

The 25-year-old who moved to Turf Moor in August, played a key role in helping Burnley end their nine-game winless run in the league with a dominant first-half performance in front of home fans.

After goals from Chris Wood and Matthew Lowton had put the Clarets in front, Cornet blasted home a right-footed shot from outside the penalty area to make it 3-0 in the 36th minute.

The Ivory Coast international has now scored four goals in five Premier League appearances so far, compared to the two goals he scored in 36 Ligue 1 matches for Lyon last term.

“We are still working on the other side of his game because in the Premier League the transition is very quick,” Dyche said about Cornet, as per Lancs Live.

“We know he can attack and give us something different and we have seen that.

“The openness of the defending side still needs a bit of understanding, the fitness and the sharpness of the Premier League. It will come together but it takes a little bit of time.

“We have to get some energy into his running rather than clapping the fans, he spends a lot of time clapping the fans but don’t worry I will knock that out of him as soon as I can."

Cornet was on parade for 68 minutes on Saturday and Dyche has defended his decision to replace Matej Vydra.

The Ivorian has started four league matches but he is yet to complete the entire duration of a game.

“I thought he was losing his way a little bit and we were losing our way a little bit, without looking in too much trouble,” he added.

“We didn’t have the same feel and the same control, from our play, not from Maxwel. We hadn’t kept the ball as well or dealt with the ball as well so it was more of a tactical thing.

“Vyds with his energy and pace and just seeing the game through. There was a bit of nervousness in the second half, it is one of those things and I spoke to the players about it.

“Controlling the emotion of the game, we are normally pretty good about that but when you haven’t had a win that plays on the mind.

“We are pleased to get that story to stop now and we will get on with the next one that comes around.”