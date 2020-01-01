I would still sign Zidane at 50 years old - Bundesliga star Guilavogui

The French great retired as a player after the 2006 World Cup, however the Wolfsburg midfielder would love to play with him at Real Madrid.

Could Zinedine Zidane still cut it on the pitch? A fellow Frenchman would certainly love to find out.

captain Josuha Guilavogui was star-struck when he encountered the boss before a game four years ago, and he would jump at the chance to be able to combine with World Cup winner Zidane in Wolfsburg's midfield, irrespective of the fact 's former captain turns 48 in June.

"We have a great team," said Guilavogui. "But if I had the chance to play with Zinedine Zidane, I would sign him immediately. Even if he's almost 50."

Zidane retired from playing after the 2006 World Cup, his dramatic last act being the headbutt into the chest of 's Marco Materazzi that saw him sent off in the final.

Like Zidane, Guilavogui was brought up on the French south coast. Now 29, his respect for the Real manager has only grown over the years, so when he encountered his compatriot before Wolfsburg's clash with Madrid in 2016 he was understandably blown away.

"I went up to him like a child," Guilavogui said in an Instagram Live event. "What he did for France is insane. He is the best player we have ever had and he is always a nice person too. When you think of him, you think of class."

With his reliable presence and accurate passing, Guilavogui is the metronome for a Wolfsburg team who were seventh in the table, one point off the qualifying places, before the season was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Guilavogui reveals he was encouraged to emphasise unspectacular reliability in his game by Christophe Galtier, the manager who brought him into first team football at his first club, Saint Etienne.

According to Guilavogui, Galtier used an unusual metaphor and compared him to a kitchen appliance in order to illustrate how he wanted his defensive midfielder to play.

Guilavogui said of Galtier: "He said to me: you have to be like a washing machine, play clean passes. So I just play."

He also revealed the best player he had lined up alongside while at Wolfsburg: "Kevin De Bruyne, but Julian Draxler also had huge potential".