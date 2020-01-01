Bundesliga return huge sign of human victory against coronavirus - Okoth

The German top-tier becomes the first major European competition to resume after it was suspended as a measure to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic

The 's return is a huge sign of imminent human victory against the coronavirus, Kenyan striker Ronald Okoth has stated.

The German top league will return on May 16 - becoming the first major European league to do so - after they were suspended almost two months ago.

Okoth, who turns out for Kenyan Premier League ( ) side , says the signs the German league has brought are all positive considering the concerted effort it has implemented to deal with the viral disease.

“It has been long overdue and these are the signs we have been waiting to see and seeing that football is back is a big and positive statement,” Okoth told Goal.

“Definitely this is a single clear sign of humanity's triumph over the coronavirus. It is a big victory because we, across different parts of the world, are facing a common enemy and opponent - the coronavirus pandemic.

“The return of Bundesliga is a big statement that we can overcome the scourge. We just have to follow the guidelines put in place. I have seen health guidelines that Bundesliga teams must follow and if we follow them, we will be victorious at the end of the day.”

Although the striker is happy for the resumption of one of the biggest leagues in the world, he has pointed out how football without fans would look like.

“I would like to see it [absence of fans] in two ways and in the first case, I would say it is not better because football without fans at the stadium loses the hype and taste we are used to. It is simply not close to the people,” explained the KPL-winning star with in 2013.

“We will surely miss the electric atmosphere that is always brought about by the fans.

“On the better side, we are seeing these measures being taken in order to protect the health of players, fans and everyone involved.

“Again, it is not how we expect it but it all remains an entertainment we can still sit back and watch in the comfort of our homes.

"The entertainment side of it is there but we will miss the side of the fans.”

The former , and Mahakama FC striker remains confident that soon things will normalize after two months where almost everything ground to a halt.

“Within no time, we will go back to our normal lives,” he concluded.

May 16 Bundesliga Fixtures

vs , vs Paderborn, vs , vs , vs .

May 17 Fixtures

Cologne vs , Union Berlin vs , vs .