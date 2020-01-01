'The Bundesliga is always interesting for me' - Arsenal defender Mustafi unsure of future

The Gunners centre-back says that football has grown massively in his home country since he left in 2009

defender Shkodran Mustafi says that is interested in a return to someday, as he believes the has made great progress since he left his home country.

Mustafi has spent the entirety of his senior career away from Germany, having left the Hamburg academy as a 17-year-old in 2009 to move to .

He made one senior appearance for the Merseyside club, as a substitute in 2009, before moving to in 2012.

After shining with the Italian club, he truly broke through with side , emerging as a regular with the Spanish club while earning a place with Germany's national team in time to be a member fo the 2014 World Cup-winning side

Now at Arsenal, Mustafi has made 133 appearances in four seasons with the Gunners, including 40 appearances last season across all competition as the London side reached the final of the Europa League.

However, with 28-year-old's contract set to expire in 2021, the defender's next move is uncertain as he could be set to depart the Emirates.

As a result, Mustafi is considering his future, with the Bundesliga being one potential landing spot if he were to leave Arsenal.

"The Bundesliga is always interesting for me," Mustafi told Sport Bild. "In terms of sport, it has made great progress. It's also my home."

He added: "In the current situation, it is difficult to predict how the transfer phase will go."

Mustafi, who has made 18 appearances for the Gunners this season, has watched from afar as German sides have kicked off with the early return of the Bundesliga from the coronavirus break.

The Bundesliga became the first major league to return from the break, with the Premier League among those gearing up for a return, with Arsenal set to return to play against on Wednesday.

"Many are amazed at the level there," Mustafi said. "In , they were very surprised at how well the Bundesliga managed to restart. The Premier League has certainly taken this as an example."

After facing Manchester City in their return match, Arsenal will then visit over the weekend. The Gunners currently sit ninth in the Premier League, eight points behind fourth-place with a game in hand on their London rivals.