The Bundesliga captivates huge numbers of people year after year. Beyond Germany’s borders, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich in particular have a special international appeal, attracting viewers from abroad. Find out here where you can watch all the matches in the country’s most popular sporting competition!

Bundesliga broadcast information at a glance: Who is showing the matches live on TV or via livestream?

How long do Sky and DAZN still hold the TV rights?

From the 2025/26 season, the rights are split between two broadcasters, so fans will need both to catch every match.

Sky kicks off the round on Friday night (“Flutlicht-Freitag”) and carries every Saturday fixture. Those games are available both on linear TV and via the Sky Go and WOW streaming services.

From this weekend, the popular Saturday game will be on DAZN. Sunday’s fixtures remain exclusive to the platform, with DAZN also providing a live link between matches. Viewers can watch the broadcast on linear TV or stream the action via the website and app. These broadcasting rights cover both channels until the 2028/29 season.

Additionally, select matches at the start and end of the season will air on free-to-air TV, with Sat.1 holding those rights.

Bundesliga broadcast overview: Who shows matches live on TV or via stream? Catch every goal with SPOX’s live ticker.

If you can’t watch live but still want all the Bundesliga highlights, visit our homepage. We’ll keep you updated with live text commentary on selected matches—especially those involving Bayern and BVB.

TV schedule and Bundesliga broadcasts: Where can you watch each match live on TV or via livestream in Germany? Here’s the full overview.