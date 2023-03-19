Bukayo Saka breaks six-year cycle for Arsenal & emulates Alexis Sanchez by reaching 10 goals & assists

Chris Burton
|
Bukayo Saka Arsenal Crystal Palace 2022-23Getty
ArsenalB. SakaArsenal vs Crystal PalacePremier League

Bukayo Saka has become the first Arsenal player since Alexis Sanchez in 2016-17 to reach double figures for goals and assists in a single campaign.

  • Home-grown star shining for Gunners
  • Caught the eye again versus Palace
  • End product has matched Chilean forward

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners forward, who has been in sparkling form this season, reached that notable milestone during a Premier League outing against Crystal Palace. Having been a reliable source of end product for Mikel Arteta’s side across their bid for a domestic title, the 21-year-old doubled Arsenal’s lead against Palace when he beat the offside trap and slid a composed finish into the bottom corner – having already provided the cross from which Gabriel Martinelli broke the deadlock at Emirates Stadium.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saka has been a talismanic presence for Arsenal throughout the 2022-23 campaign, but saw a four-match run without a goal brought to a close against Palace.

📺 BIG GAME: How to watch El Clasico

📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Should Spurs sack Conte now?

🚨 MUST READ: How Barca have blown Real Madrid away

WHAT NEXT? With the Gunners dominating for long periods against the Eagles - with Granit Xhaka adding a third for them early in the second half before Saka netted his second of the game - Arteta’s side are looking to extend their lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table to eight points.

Who is Arsenal's most important player?

9356 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is Arsenal's most important player?

  • 32%Bukayo Saka
  • 31%Martin Odegaard
  • 3%William Saliba
  • 4%Oleksandr Zinchenko
  • 30%Thomas Partey
9356 Votes