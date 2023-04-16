Bukayo Saka apologises to Arsenal fans after SHOCKING penalty miss that leaves title race in the balance

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka took to Instagram to apologise to supporters after his crucial penalty miss against West Ham on Sunday.

Saka missed crucial penalty in second half

Arsenal settled for 2-2 draw with Hammers

Face Man City in potential title decider next Wednesday

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international had the chance to hand Arsenal a 3-1 lead early in the second half of his side's clash with West Ham at the London Stadium, but completely fluffed his lines as he sent his penalty well wide of the post. West Ham went on to grab an equaliser, forcing the Gunners to settle for a point that gives title rivals Manchester City fresh impetus in the race for the trophy.

Following the contest, Saka apologised to Arsenal fans via social media.

"Regardless of the outcome, I’ll always accept my responsibility. Apologies Gunners, I’ll do everything I can to make it right," he said on Instagram.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal now lead Man City by just four points atop the Premier League, and Pep Guardiola's side have a game in hand. The Gunners have let 2-0 leads slip in consecutive contests, having also been held by Liverpool in a thrilling game at Anfield last week.

WHAT NEXT? Saka will hope to be back in Mikel Arteta's lineup when Arsenal take on Southampton next Friday. Preparations will then begin for their huge clash with City at the Etihad Stadium on April 26.