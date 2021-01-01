Bukari, Kwame Poku and Anang drop to Ghana U23s as squad is announced for Japan friendlies

The trio who featured for the senior team during the last Fifa international break have been demoted to the junior side

Ghana have called up Poland-based midfielder Yaw Yeboah and Vitoria Guimaraes centre-back Abdul Mumin for an upcoming U23s friendly fixture with Japan.

Gent winger Osman Bukari, Slovakia-based Benson Anang and Colchester United attacker Kwame Poku, who all featured for Ghana’s senior side in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in March, have also been included in the squad, having failed to make the Black Stars’ roster for their upcoming friendly matches against Morocco and Cote d’Ivoire.

According to a publication on the Ghana Football Association’s official website, the invited U23 players will assemble later this month for back-to-back games against their Japanese opponents in Tokyo on June 4 and June 8.

Although the games are U23 fixtures, noticeably, Ghana’s squad includes Yeboah (24 years) and Yusif Mubarik (25, according to Transfermarkt).

A host of players who helped Ghana win the Africa U20 Afcon in March have also been promoted to the U23 side. Denmark-based centre-back Frank Assinki, Great Olympics left-back Samuel Ashie Quaye, Schalke 04 attacker Joselpho Barnes and the attacking duo of Percious Boah and Afriyie Banieh Daniel.

Japan will use the games as part of preparations for the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: William Essu (Vision FC), Richmond Ayi (Hearts of Oak), Richard Baidoo (Karela FC)

Centre Backs: Frank Assinki (HB Koge, Denmark), Yussif Mubarik (Asante Kotoko), Kobina Amoah (Golden Kick SC), Frank Amoabeng (Audace Cerignola, Italy), Abdul Mumin (Guimaraes, Portugal)

Left Backs: Samuel Ashie Quaye (Great Olympics), Ibrahim Moro (Asante Kotoko)

Right Backs: Uzair Alhassan (Tamale Utrecht), Benson Annang (Zilina, Slovakia)

Midfielders: Samuel Agyepong (Wafa), Yaw Yeboah (Krakow, Poland), Issah Hudu (Liberty Professionals), Augustine Boakye (Wafa), Patrick Mensah (Heart of Lions), Emmanuel Essiam (Berekum Chelsea), Jonah Attuquaye (Legon Cities)

Article continues below

Left Wingers: Osman Bukari (KAA Gent, Belgium), Maxwell Abbey Quaye (Great Olympics), Salifu Ibrahim (Hearts of Oak)

Right wingers: Anim Cudjoe (Legon Cities), Joselpho Barnes (Schalke)

Forwards: Percious Boah (Dreams FC), Afriyie Banieh Daniel (Hearts of Oak), Adu-Boffour Kwame Poku (Colchester Utd), Frimpong Boateng (King Faisal), Samuel Boakye (Eleven Wonders), Diawusie Taylor (Karela FC), Kwame Peprah (King Faisal)