Buffon to play until he is 46 as legendary goalkeeper signs new Parma contract

Legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is set to play until he is 46 after signing a new contract at Parma.

Buffon returned to Parma for a second spell in June last year, 20 years on from his initial departure to Juventus.

The Italy international has since won back the No 1 jersey and already has 23 Serie B appearances under his belt this season, and the club have decided to reward him with a fresh contract.

What has been said?

Parma president Kyle Krause announced Buffon's renewal at a press conference on Monday, telling reporters: "I have great news, Gigi has renewed his contract until 2024. He is a great player, a pride for us: Gigi has a great passion for Parma, we are very happy for his support and his commitment."

Buffon's illustrious career

Buffon made his debut for Parma at the age of 17 in 1995, and became the world's most expensive goalkeeper when Juventus signed him for £23 million ($31m) six years later.

The Italian shot-stopper then helped the Bianconeri win nine Serie A titles over the next 17 years and became a World Cup winner with his country.

PSG managed to prise him away from Turin for the 2018-19 season and he added a Ligue 1 crown to his CV, but then returned to the Allianz Stadium on a free transfer.

Buffon won another Scudetto and Coppa Italia before leaving Juve last summer and retracing his steps to Ennio Tardini Stadium, and the 44-year-old will hope he can lead Parma back into Serie A before his new deal expires in 2024.

