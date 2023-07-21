'Not something you dream about' - Bruno Fernandes reacts to replacing Harry Maguire as Man Utd captain

Bruno Fernandes has expressed his delight in being appointed Manchester United captain, saying the honour is even beyond his dreams.

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder was confirmed as the new skipper on Thursday, taking the armband from defender Harry Maguire. Fernandes says he had never dreamed about taking on the role for the Red Devils and insists he will not change despite being given the prestigious title.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's not something that you dream about, because that’s above your dream. It's something that makes you feel proud of everything that we've been doing," he told United's website. "It's a big responsibility, but it's already a big responsibility to be part of this club. So we know that, for me, it will be the same. I won't change. I will keep the same standards and just try to give my best as captain, as I was doing when I wasn't."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 28-year-old wore the captain's armband for most of last season as Maguire was dropped to the United bench. However, the Portugal star has now been named the official team captain by coach Erik ten Hag, who said he trusts Fernandes because he is an "inspiration" and "example" to his team-mates.

WHAT NEXT FOR FERNANDES? The United hero will play his first game as captain when they face Arsenal on Saturday.