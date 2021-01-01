Bruno Fernandes breaks Premier League record as he wins Player of the Month award for December

The Manchester United star has enjoyed a sensational first 12 months in English football, and has been given the individual honour for a fourth time

playmaker Bruno Fernandes has been named Premier League Player of the Month for December - breaking an English record in the process.

Fernandes becomes the first footballer in the English top flight to be named Player of the Month four times in a single calendar year. He also picked up the award in February, May and November.

The international has emerged as a key figure at Old Trafford ever since he joined from CP 12 months ago. His arrival has added class and creativity to the United midfield, and he has been central in their rise to the top of the Premier League this season.

His performances in December included an assist after coming on as a half-time substitute in the comeback 3-1 win over West Ham, two goals in the 6-2 thrashing of Leeds, and involvement in strikes against Leicester and .

Fernandes has been essential in United moving three points clear at the top of the Premier League - a lead they could extend when they play rivals, champions and current second-place side on Sunday.

"Three goals and four assists was a complete month," Fernandes told the Premier League website after receiving the award. "Scoring and assisting your team-mates is perfect. I want to achieve other trophies and awards but I’m really happy to make history.

"It’s a long way before we can start talking about being champions. We have to keep working. We play against one of the best teams in and we know what it means to the fans, but the main point is the same: three points.”

Fernandes came top of an eight-man shortlist which included his Manchester United team-mate Marcus Rashford. Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and defender John Stones.

duo Anwar El Ghazi and Emi Martinez, defender Ben Mee and West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek were also nominated.

Fernandes becomes the first man this season to win Premier League Player of the Month back-to-back, after striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and forward Son Heung-min picked up the gongs for September and October respectively.