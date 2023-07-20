Bruno Fernandes officially named new Man Utd captain just days after Harry Maguire was brutally axed by Erik ten Hag

Bruno Fernandes has been named as Manchester United's permanent captain, less than a week after Harry Maguire was stripped of the armband

Fernandes is new Man Utd captain

Maguire was stripped of armband last week

Portuguese midfielder wore armband for most of last season

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United have officially confirmed that Bruno Fernandes will be the club's captain for the coming season. The midfielder wore the armband for the majority of last season as Harry Maguire lost his place in the team and last week the England defender revealed he had been told by Erik ten Hag that he was no longer the club's skipper.

