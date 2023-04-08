'Bruno Fernandes the best player on the pitch!' - Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag heaps praise on midfielder for performance in win over Everton

Peter McVitie
|
Bruno Fernandes Manchester United Everton 2022-23Getty Images
Bruno FernandesManchester UnitedManchester United vs EvertonPremier LeagueE. ten Hag

Bruno Fernandes was "the best player on the pitch" as Manchester United beat Everton 2-0 on Saturday, coach Erik ten Hag said.

  • Fernandes key in United win
  • Ten Hag heaped praise on star
  • Happy with him in deep role

WHAT HAPPENED? While Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial got the goals as the Red Devils beat struggling Everton at Old Trafford, the Portuguese midfielder put in a strong display for his side. Ten Hag highlighted the 28-year-old's form of late after their victory, which ensured they would maintain their position above Tottenham in the top-four race regardless of how Spurs performed in the later game.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think he was brilliant and he has played brilliant in a deeper role. Even last week against Newcastle he played very well and today, brilliant," he said to BBC Match of the Day. "He was definitely the best player on the pitch."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fernandes has faced some criticism for his performances and antics this season, but Ten Hag has praised him consistently, recently singling him out as an example for the rest of the team.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Bruno Fernandes Manchester United 202-23Getty

Erik Ten Hag Manchester United 2022-23Getty

Bruno Fernandes Manchester United 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT? United turn their attention to the Europa League as they take on Sevilla at home on Thursday.

