Broos picks Williams as Bafana Bafana captain, with Tau as deputy, and lowers expectations vs Ghana & Zimbabwe

The Belgian has found a new leader for his team ahead of the upcoming 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers

South Africa coach Hugo Broos has appointed SuperSport United's Ronwen Williams as his new captain, replacing Orlando Pirates defender Thulani Hlatshwayo.

Williams will be deputised by new Al Ahly signing Percy Tau and the new on field leadership will be charged with leading the squad ahead of the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers.

Bafana Bafana travel to Zimbabwe for Friday’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier before hosting Ghana three days later.

“I decided on Ronwen as our new captain and Percy as second,” said Broos as per iDiski Times.

“Ronwen is a personality, he has experience and can communicate which is very important. Percy is a bit more quiet but has experience in several European teams. I think he has the respect of all the group.”

Williams was already Bafana skipper on an interim basis when they played Uganda in an international friendly match in June.

Broos now prepares to sit on the Bafana bench for the first time since being appointed coach in May after his assistant Helman Mkhalele took charge of the Uganda match as well as Cosafa Cup matches.

With Zimbabwe and Ghana looming, the Belgian appears to be trying to keep the lid of fans' expectations ahead of the qualifiers.

“I don’t like to predict that we will win or that the score will be 2-1 or whatever but the only thing I want, and hope is that we have a good result in Zimbabwe,” Broos was quoted as saying by IOL.

“A draw in Zimbabwe will be a good result. It will give us confidence for the next game [against Ghana]. Losing, especially with a heavy score, will not do the players’ confidence any good.

“I hope we will draw, and we will take it from there. We will try to win. I am not saying we are going for a draw. I think by the time we go to Zimbabwe, we should be ready.

"Look, our group is a group with three teams that have qualified for the Afcon [Ethiopia, Ghana and Zimbabwe] and playing six games in three months will not be easy, but we must be professionals and be ready.’’



Broos will be hoping that injuries or medical issues will not hit his team ahead of the crucial games.

Already, Bafana Bafana have lost Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Mothobi Mvala due to injury.

Mavala did not make Sundowns’ trip to Golden Arrows for last weekend’s MTN8 semi-final clash.