South Africa head coach Hugo Broos feels that there are people who are sabotaging Bafana Bafana ahead of their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia.

Bafana will take on Walia Ibex at Bahir Dar Stadium in Addis Ababa on Saturday, before the two teams clash again at the iconic FNB Stadium in Johannesburg next week Tuesday.

Since the Belgian tactician took charge of the national team in May 2021 he has had challenges including PSL scheduling matches during the international break in June this year.

Broos had to make changes to his initial squad for Bafana's friendly game against Uganda which South Africa won 3-2 at Orlando Stadium and he has now revealed that he had plans to play two friendlies during that Fifa break.



"I'm getting the feeling that some people in this country don't want Bafana to succeed," Broos told the media.

"Three months ago, I wanted to organise two friendly games. But suddenly there were league games in the middle of the camp which is against Fifa rules and I had to cancel my friendlies.

"I then asked a meeting with PSL coaches and it was refused. I was told it's not possible."

Broos also touched on the recent incident where he was denied access to the Orlando Stadium for the PSL match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

"Then there was the incident with Pirates where we were refused entry," he continued.

The former Cameroon head coach also questioned Sundowns' decision to organise a vaccination for Thabiso Kutumela on Monday, the day when he was supposed to join them in camp and he will now miss the games against Ethiopia.

"Then yesterday Sundowns organised a vaccination for Kutumela. I have nothing against vaccination, but the timing of it," he added.

"It is good to be vaccinated but how do they organise it in the middle of camp. The Fifa rules say that after the last game, they must release their players. No club activity is possible during the Fifa period. But they went and organised a vaccination for Kutumela.

"Now Thabiso was not here yesterday because he couldn't refuse the vaccination, because his club pays him. So I had to change all my plans yesterday. There was no meeting with the players because not everyone was here and we couldn't also take a team photo.

"And also the other reason I am not happy is that if you get a vaccination, you could get symptoms. Its possible that today or tomorrow Kutumela has symptoms, flu, fever, cough or whatever.

"So I can't take him with me to Ethiopia."