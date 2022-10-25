Brobbey: Ajax star reveals Drogba inspiration watching ‘fantastic striker’ on YouTube

Ghana prospect Brian Brobbey has revealed how he has learned a lot from watching Chelsea legend Didier Drogba’s game.

Brobbey impressed by multifaceted Chelsea legend

Dutch forward used YouTube to learn from Drogba

The 20-year-old has impressed since joining Ajax

WHAT HAPPENED? Ajax Amsterdam forward Brobbey, who has eight goals this season, has explained how the former Ivory Coast striker’s overall game has inspired him to do better for the Eredivisie giants who he joined in the summer transfer window.

With Drogba’s best years coming when Brobey was still a kid, the Dutch forward had to go online in recent times to learn just how good the Ivorian was.

WHAT DID BROBBEY SAY? “A fantastic striker. He [Drogba] can take free-kicks, shoot left and right, he is a good header and he is a boss and leader in the field. He is also very good at turning away from his opponents. I always watched what he was doing on YouTube,” Brobbey told Ajax TV.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 20-yeear-old, who is of Ghanaian descent, has been competing for a starting place up front with Black Stars attacker Mohammed Kudus, with both players pushing each other to the benefit of Ajax.

Kudus had taken Brobbey’s spot in Ajax’s attack and made it his own, scoring in five straight games, but after being dropped to the bench in the last two games in favour of the 20-year-old, the Dutchman has responded in emphatic fashion.

Brobbey has been in good form, scoring eight goals for the Eredivisie champions this season, including a brace in each of his last two matches.

The big striker’s game is akin to Drogba as he likes to play on the shoulders of the last defender while using his pace and power to bully opponents into submission, just like the Chelsea legend did.

Brobbey is eligible to play for Ghana given he is yet to feature for the Netherlands senior team although that could change if he is selected for the Oranje for the 2022 World Cup.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR BROBBEY? The striker will hope to lead Ajax past Liverpool when they host Jurgen Klopp’s men in the Champions League on Wednesday as they seek to revive their slim qualification chances.