Brobbey: Ajax's 'free-scoring' Kudus deserves to start ahead of me

WHAT HAPPENED? Brobbey signed permanently for Ajax from RB Leipzig after spending the second half of last season on loan with the Dutch champions and after starting the club’s opening four matches of the campaign, he lost his place to Kudus who was preferred by coach Alfred Schreuder upfront.

The 20-year-old forward feels the Ghanaian has done enough to deserve his place even as he looks to dislodge him going forward.

WHAT DID BROBBEY SAY? “Finally back to basics, always good. I have a good competition with Kudus. I do my thing, he does his thing. We just make each other better, I think,” said Brobbey as quoted by Ajax Showtime.

"I think he [Kudus] scored almost every game. If you score as a striker and the coach takes you out, I wouldn't think it fair. So, I understand the trainer's choice.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The two have had contrasting fortunes while Brobbey was enjoying an uninterrupted run in the team, Kudus was seeking a way out of Amsterdam when on the bench earlier in the season.

Brobbey managed just two goals and as many assists in the five games he started and with Schreuder handing Kudus an opportunity as a half-time substitute on Matchday Five against Cambuur, the Ghanaian grabbed it with both hands by scoring a goal.

Kudus then nailed his place in the team, scoring in five straight matches, recording a career-best six goals over that period, making a route back into the team difficult for the young Dutch forward.

Brobbey has had to deal with spells on the bench until last Sunday when he started in Ajax’s 7-1 thrashing of Excelsior, scoring two goals. Kudus replaced him with 15 minutes to go and scored his ninth goal of the season, seven minutes after coming on.

WHAT’S MORE? Brobbey now feels he should get an extended run in the team, given his two goals at the weekend. “I expect to play now. When a striker scores, I don't think you can just take him out.”

WHAT NEXT? The two will be hoping to be in the starting XI when Ajax face RKC Waalwijk in their next Eredivisie match on Saturday before they seek to resurrect their Champions League hopes against Liverpool next Wednesday.