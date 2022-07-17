'Brilliant' Koulibaly will restore strength to Chelsea defence - Werner

The defender joined the Blues to replace Antonio Rudiger, who left for La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid

German attacker Timo Werner has welcomed Kalidou Koulibaly's arrival from Napoli, stating the defender "is exactly what Chelsea need".

The Blues paid £34 million for the Senegal captain who had served the Serie A outfit for eight seasons. The 31-year-old came in to replace Antonio Rudiger, who left for Real Madrid.

Werner insists the new teammate is a very good player who will add value to the club's defence.

"Kalidou Koulibaly is a brilliant defender. He will restore strength to our defence after the start," the 26-year-old forward told Sky Sports.

"He is a very good recruit for the club, a very good player. I played against him against Napoli. For me, he is exactly what Chelsea need."

Meanwhile, former Napoli coach Rafa Benitez has suggested where the centre-back needs to improve after joining the Blues.

"He [Koulibaly] must improve his concentration at times; he can be guilty of losing focus and can be overconfident," the 62-year-old coach told the Athletic.

"Aerial ability wasn't his biggest strength but in Italy that mattered a bit less and he was okay."

Tuchel is known for his passing game with high pressing, and Benitez is optimistic the Lion of Teranga will fit into his new team.

"This season will be the Premier League for him and he could be fine for the way that Tuchel wants to play. He has similarities to Antonio Rudiger — he is very good at running with the ball, he’s good with both feet," the ex-Liverpool boss added.

"Is he a little bit too nice? We will see what happens at Chelsea. As I said, in Italy he was fine because he was so quick, but I doubt he will be so dominant over here.

"It will be interesting to see how he develops in the Premier League but he was always very keen to learn. He spent time with me and my staff after training sessions to work on his heading and improving his technique."

Chelsea will start their Premier League campaign with a tricky fixture away to Everton on August 6.