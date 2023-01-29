Brighton vs Liverpool: Lineups and LIVE updates

Brighton will be confident of inflicting another defeat on Liverpool in the space of just over two weeks.

Brighton and Liverpool lock horns in the fourth round of the FA Cup just over two weeks after the Seagulls handed Jürgen Klopp's side a demoralising 3-0 loss in the Premier League.

Roberto De Zerbi has continued what his predecessor Graham Potter had done so well at the Amex Stadium, leading Brighton closer and closer towards the Champions League spots. They are five points below fifth-placed Spurs, although they have played two less games. They breezed past Middlesbrough 5-1 in the third round of the FA Cup.

Liverpool are yet to show signs of changing their fortunes as they sit in 9th place in the Premier League table. They won just one of their last five games in all competitions, with that win coming in the third round replay of the FA Cup against Wolves. Klopp will need his players to be inspirational tonight if they are to overcome Brighton, who without a doubt have a greater chance to progress to the next round.

Brighton vs Liverpool confirmed lineups

Brighton XI (4-2-3-1): Steele; Lamptey, Dunk, Webster, Estupiñán; Mac Allister, Groß; March, Welbeck, Mitoma; Ferguson

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Konaté, Tsimikas; Thiago, Bajčetić, Keita; Elliott, Salah, Gakpo

Brighton vs Liverpool LIVE updates

Liverpool's upcoming fixtures

Klopp & Co. will visit the Molineux Stadium to take on Wolves in the Premier League on 4th February. They will then host Everton in the Merseyside derby on 13th February.