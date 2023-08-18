Brighton slap monumental £120m price tag on Evan Ferguson as Tottenham identify striker as their 'dream' Harry Kane replacement

Brighton reportedly want £120 million ($152m) for Evan Ferguson as Tottenham identify the striker as their "dream" Harry Kane replacement.

Kane joined Bayern Munich

Tottenham looking for replacements

Set sights on Brighton's Ferguson

WHAT HAPPENED? After selling the England international to Bayern Munich for a staggering £100m ($127m), the Lilly Whites are in the hunt for a replacement before the transfer window is slammed shut. According to Sky Sports, they have shortlisted Ferguson to fill in the vacant shoes of Kane in north London but could be put off by Brighton's astronomical demands.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After offloading Moises Caicedo to Chelsea for a British-record transfer fee, they are demanding an even bigger fee for Ferguson who they believe has the potential to be a future star. The young striker is just 18 years old and is being carefully nurtured by Roberto de Zerbi. He has made just 21 league appearances so far and has seven goals and two assists to his name, including one in their 2023-24 opener against Luton Town.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Spurs have enquired Brighton, whether they are open to selling the young talent as they are impressed by the teenager's strength and technical ability. However, the Seagulls might be tempted to keep him this season as they hope this could be his breakout campaign which will allow them to demand an even higher fee the next summer.

WHAT NEXT? De Zerbi has already labelled Ferguson as "not like a normal 18-year-old" and believes that he can grow into one of the "best strikers in the Premier League". Hence it is no surprise Brighton are trying to milk Tottenham as much as possible for the forward. He will be back in action against Wolves on Saturday, whereas, Tottenham will host Manchester United later on the same day.