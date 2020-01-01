Breaking: Ghana Football Association announces new date of Premier League commencement

The national football governing body has published an updated 2020-21 football season programme

The 2020-21 Premier League start date has been rescheduled to November, the Football Association (GFA) has announced.

The news follows concerns about an October 31 commencement timeline announced by Ghana president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a State of the Nation Address on Sunday.

The November re-start will mark the return of the topflight for the first time since March.

More teams

More to follow....

