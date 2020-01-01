BREAKING: CAS throws out Osei Palmer’s appeal against Ghana Football Association

The Kurt Okraku-led football administration is set to continue its work in office after getting an all-clear from the global tribunal

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has dismissed Wilfred Kwaku Osei Palmer’s appeal which, amongst others, sort to nullify the Football Association’s presidential elections conducted in October last year.

The Tema Youth president accused the GFA of unfairly disqualifying him from October’s polls and headed to the global tribunal to seek redress.

A CAS letter sighted by Goal indicates the football’s governing body, now led by Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, will complete its four-year mandate without any disruption.

More teams

"The appeal filed on 14th October 2019 by Mr Wilfred Kwaku Osei against the Ghana Football Association (GFA) with respect to the decision rendered on 4th October 2019, respectively 8th October 2019 by the Elections Committee of the Respondent is dismissed,” CAS stated in its five-point ruling.

"The decision rendered on 4th October 2019, respectively 8th October 2019 by the GFA Elections Committee of the Respondent are confirmed.

"The costs of the arbitration, to be determined and served to the parties by CAS Court Office, and shall be borne by Mr. Wilfred Kwaku Osei.

"Each party shall bear its own costs in connection with the arbitration proceedings.

"All other or further claims are dismissed.”

LATEST: Osei Palmer vs GFA pic.twitter.com/KL0jt6Kjzt — Prince Narkortu Teye (@PNTeye) September 2, 2020

The GFA presidential seat became vacant in June 2018 following collapse of the Kwesi Nyantakyi-led administration by a turbulent bribery and corruption scandal. In the interim, a Fifa/Caf Normalisation Committee for Football run the nation’s sport.

Osei Palmer was one of seven individuals to file application to contest for the top office.

The Tema Youth chief was, however, disqualified from contesting on the recommendation of the Elections Vetting Committee for breaching financial regulations following the transfer of a player of his second tier club, which until 2017 played in the Ghana Premier League ( ).

Article continues below

He initially launched an appeal at the Normalisation Committee and later turned to CAS after seeing his request thrown out at the national level ahead of the election.

Okraku ultimately won the election, beating five others including former GFA vice president Fred Pappoe.

CAS originally set a July date for announcement of its verdict before later moving the pronouncement time to August 4 and then to September 1.