Brazilian striker Vinicius on target for Asante Kotoko in Dreams win

The Porcupine Warriors left Len Clay with three points after coming from behind to see the back of Still Belief in the Ghana Premier League

Asante Kotoko have moved to the top of the Ghana Premier League table following a 3-1 home win over Dreams FC on Saturday.

Emmanuel Ocran scored first for the visiting Dreams but replies from Brazilian striker Michael Vinicius, Ghana international Ismail Abdul Ganiyu and forward Francis Andy Kumasi turned the tables for the hosts in the matchday 23 fixture at Obuasi's Len Clay Stadium.

While Kotoko sit one point clear at the top, Dreams hold fifth spot on the table.

The only change to the starting team, recent signing Vinicius was handed his first start as Kotoko announced their first XI.

For Dreams, Maxwell Arthur, who was handed his first Ghana call-up during March's round of internationals, started in defence while danger man Ocran unsurprisingly led the attack.

The away side had the chance to take the lead in the 13th minute when Ocran capitalised on an Imoro Ibrahim error inside the box but the striker's shot flew over the bar.

Three minutes later, Suleman Fahadu's head met Sylvester Simba's cross inside the Kotoko box but the effort went off target.

At the other end, Emmanuel Gyamfi hit a shot from outside the box wide after Massaudu Abdullah's defensive header fell into his path.

In the 35th minute, Dreams finally broke the deadlock through Ocran who converted a penalty to make it 1-0 after Fabio Gama was adjudged to have handled in the box.

The home side hit back just four minutes later as Vinicius found space inside the Dreams box to head home Gyamfi's cross from the right.

The goalscorer only lasted for four minutes after the interval as he was replaced by Kumi.

The substitute soon made a big impact after his introduction as he earned Kotoko a penalty which was neatly put into the net by centre-back Ganiyu.

Just after the hour mark, the Porcupine Warriors could have increased their lead as Kumi raced towards goal to set himself up one-on-one with the goalkeeper but the striker's final shot disappointingly flew over the bar.

With time beginning to run out for Still Belief, Simba attempted an equaliser in the 71st minute but his shot went off target.

Seven minutes later, Kumi made up for his earlier miss with a goal from inside the box after receiving a pass from Salifu Mudasiru.

Two minutes to full-time, Abdullah had a chance to reduce Dreams' deficit with a header but his effort went just over the bar, much to the delight of Kotoko who ultimately left Len Clay with a 3-1 victory.