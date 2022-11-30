Brazil to bench almost everyone against Cameroon to avoid repeat of Neymar World Cup frustration
By Pedro Augusto Dias
- Neymar, Danilo and Alex Sandro injured
- Brazil already qualified for knockouts
- Tite expected to rotate team
WHAT'S HAPPENING? Brazil will rest most, if not all, of their starting line-up against Cameroon, GOAL understands. With little to play for, Tite will take a safe approach knowing his players could be vulnerable in the final group stage outing.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The rotation may allow some younger players to gain valuable World Cup experience. Rodrygo and Gabriel Martinelli, for example, are in line to make their first starts at the tournament.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Dani Alves, who made an improbable return to the national team just before the World Cup, is ready to be named to the starting XI in what would be another achievement in his storied career.
WHAT NEXT FOR BRAZIL'S INJURED PLAYERS? Neymar is holding out hope that he can return from his ankle problem in the knockout rounds, while Danilo (ankle) and Alex Sandro (hip) are also out without clear timetables for return.
