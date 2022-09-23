Brazil vs Ghana Preview - Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

The Black Stars are keen on trying their tactics against the Samba Boys ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar

Ghana are set to show the world their quality when they play Brazil in an international friendly match on Friday at Oceane Stadium.

The last time the two nations met was back in 2011 in another build-up match when the South Americans won by a solitary goal.

The match presents both coaches an opportunity to gauge the new players at their proposal ahead of the 2022 World Cup to be played in Qatar from November 20 to December 18.

Game Brazil vs Ghana Date Friday, September 23 Time 6:30 GMT

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App https://www.showmax.com/eng/welcome/za Max TV Ghana Football App

Squads & Team News

Getty Images

After switching their allegiances, Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, and Mohammed Salisu might make their debut for the West African nation.

It will be interesting to see what they can bring to the table as Ghana toil to strengthen the team ahead of the World Cup.

Lamptey represented England's junior team while Williams was in the Spanish youth set-up. Salisu had not been involved with any national team structure.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey returned from injury and played a vital role as the Gunners defeated Brentford 3-0 last weekend, and the bulky 29-year-old might be thrown straight into the starting XI.

Mohammed Kudus has done well for Ajax this season, leading the line effectively and his current form might see him being handed a similar role by the Black Stars.

Getty Images

The Samba Boys decided against including Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus in their squad, despite the attacker's dazzling start to his Gunners career having scored four goals and provided three assists.

Liverpool star Roberto Firmino - who has been inconsistent owing to injuries - Mattheus Cunha, and Pedro have been selected ahead of the Arsenal star.

Another notable omission is Gabriel Martinelli who, just like Jesus, has played a vital role in helping Arsenal start the season on a high.

Juventus defender Alex Sandro is out owing to an injury and Renan Lodi might be given a starting berth.

It will be interesting to see who starts in attack considering Richarlison, Lucas Paqueta, Raphinha, and Vinicius Junior are also in the squad.

Match Preview

Friday's meeting will be the fourth time the two nations are meeting since 2006. Ghana have not scored against the South Americans in the three initial encounters but have shipped in five goals.

Brazil will be hoping to get their fourth win in a row against the Black Stars as they prepare to challenge for the World Cup title in Qatar.

Friday's match will arguably be Otto Addo's biggest test after taking over from Milovan Rajevac following their dismal performance in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The friendly against the Black Stars will give coach Tite good preparations for facing Cameroon in Group G of the World Cup. Serbia and Switzerland are the other two nations in the pool.

Ghana are in Group H alongside Uruguay, Portugal and South Korea.

Defender Gideon Mensah has welcomed the high-profile friendly and promised the fans their best.

"This game will show if we are ready or we are getting close to our goals at the World Cup," he said in a recent interview.

"The impact with everyone on the field has been very satisfying so we being hungry and also showing that we are ready to battle any country that comes our way shows something that is very good for us.

"I am not going to say much to the Ghanaians, they know that we have a very big tournament ahead of us and they know that playing against Brazil is a big game for us and Ghana as a country.

"So we are going to tell them to continue supporting us and give us the hope that we need and we believe that we are going to come up with something nice for them."