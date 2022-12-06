Brazil boss Tite addresses 'disrespectful' dance moves in World Cup rout over South Korea

Brazil coach Tite insists he never intended to disrespect South Korea after showing off his dance moves during goal celebrations in a 4-1 win.

Selecao eased to victory in last-16

Coach involved in celebrations

Richarlison's pigeon dance copied

WHAT HAPPENED? The Selecao, who remain one of the favourites for ultimate glory at the 2022 World Cup, put on a devastating display of attacking intent on Monday as they swept past Asian opposition in Qatar. They were four goals to the good by half-time, with one of those efforts from Richarlison seeing Tite join in with the Tottenham striker’s famous pigeon dance.

WHAT THEY SAID: Questions have been asked of whether those on the sidelines should indulge in such antics, but Tite says he was merely looking to strengthen bonds within his group. He told reporters: “I try to adapt to my players. They are very young and have a love of dancing, joking and making moves. They said I had to learn how to do the moves. They’re very tight and difficult, but we kept playing around. Richarlison was there and I said: ‘What’s that dance?’ I said: ‘If you do it, then I’ll do it.’ There are various people who will say it was disrespectful. I know there’s always a camera and I didn’t want it to be misinterpreted.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brazil’s collection of superstar forwards broke out dance moves after each of their goals against South Korea, with Vinicius Jr, Neymar and Lucas Paqueta also getting in on the act.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Brazilian coach Tite with the mooooooves 🕺



Doesn't impress Ally McCoist though 😆 pic.twitter.com/7IOc591ffY — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 5, 2022

Tite joins in on the fun 😂🇧🇷🕺 pic.twitter.com/JXnAe8JHnG — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 5, 2022

DID YOU KNOW? Brazil led 3-0 after just 29 minutes, the earliest they've gone three goals ahead in a single World Cup match. In the end, it was just the second time they've scored four goals in the first half of a World Cup match, also doing so against Mexico in 1954.

WHAT NEXT? Tite’s side are now through to the quarter-finals, where they will face Croatia on Friday, with there still a chance that they could line up a meeting with arch-rivals Argentina in the last four.