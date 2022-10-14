Brazil icon Ronaldo reveals he almost bought Brentford & could have been a Premier League owner

Brazil legend Ronaldo has revealed that he came close to putting a takeover deal in place for Brentford before eventually buying into Real Valladolid.

World Cup winner has moved into ownership

Boasts stakes in Brazilian, Spanish and American teams

Considered buying a Championship club

WHAT HAPPENED? The iconic former frontman has made a move into club ownership since hanging up his boots, with a controlling stake also acquired at Cruzeiro in his homeland. There was a point when he was looking at buying into an English team, with sights set on those competing at a Championship level, and Brentford were one of those he considered before turning attention elsewhere.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ronaldo has told Good Morning Britain when pressed on how close he came to landing a side that is now established in the Premier League: “Before I bought Real Valladolid, I was looking around in Europe and actually was living in London for three years, and was looking at many opportunities in London. I think it was a mistake not doing it, but for now it's too expensive. I was very close to buying Brentford five or six years ago. I was very close to doing the deal. They are doing very well... but now I have two clubs, two problems, and I don't have any peace at weekends!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: World Cup winner Ronaldo has also invested in American outfit Fort Lauderdale, with a minority stake held in the NASL side, and is currently in the process of promoting his upcoming DAZN documentary - The Phenomenon: The Rise, Fall, and Redemption of Ronaldo.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

LaLiga

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Valladolid won promotion back into La Liga last season, and now sit 13th in the Spanish top flight, while Cruzeiro claimed the Serie B title in October of this year as they bounced back into the top tier of Brazilian football.