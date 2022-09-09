Braithwaite: Messi is something else, but I've never seen anything like Dembele!

Martin Braithwaite has hailed Ousmane Dembele as a "special" talent, saying he has never seen a player like the Barcelona attacker before.

Dembele has a rare talent, says Braithwaite

French winger makes "more impact" than Lewandowski

Dembele set up Lewa for goal vs Viktoria Plzen

WHAT HAPPENED? The ex-Barcelona striker believes that, after Lionel Messi, the France international is one of the most thrilling players in world football right now and says he makes more of an impact for the Camp Nou side than striker Robert Lewandowski.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Dembele is very good. I like him a lot. He has a huge talent. I have never seen someone with his talent. I’m serious,” he told Tot Costa. "Leo Messi is something else, but after him, I haven’t seen any player like Dembele. The boy is special."

He added: “Dembele individual talent has more impact than that of a player like Lewandowski, individually speaking. Ousmane is incredible. A good player and a good person. Lewandowski scores a lot of goals, I am happy for him, he is a great professional."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dembele has been a key player for Xavi's side since signing a new contract in the summer. He chipped in with two assists - for Lewandowski and Ferran Torres - as Barca beat Viktoria Plzen 5-1 in their first Champions League game of the season this week.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The Catalan side are next in action on Saturday, taking on Cadiz in La Liga.