Brace for Senegal's Thiam as Kayserispor surrender lead twice against Besiktas

Senegal international Mame Thiam was on target twice as Kayserispor surrendered their lead twice and lost 4-2 to Besiktas during Sunday's Turkish Super Lig showdown at Vodafone Park.

With an assist from Onur Bulut, in-form Thiam - who could be part of Teranga Lion's Africa Cup of Nation's squad early next year - broke the deadlock in the 38th minute before Besiktas equalised in the 45th minute through Canadian international Cyle Larin, who was assisted by Serdar Saatci.

Thiam got his second goal in the 71st minute with an assist from Ibrahim Akdag - who had been yellow-carded in the 46th minute - to put his side ahead once again.





Joseph Attamah of Ghana was introduced two minutes after the hour mark as he came on for Oliver Kemen of France on the visitors' side.

However, the home side fought back and scored two goals within five minutes as Michy Batshuayi struck in the 84th and 89th minutes.

Guven Yalcin - who had replaced Larin in the 74th minute - provided both assists for the Belgian international as his side's late resurgence condemned Thiam's team.

In the sixth minute of added time after regular minutes, it was Yalcin's turn to score as he struck to give Besiktas the fourth goal, which all but ended Kayserispor's hopes of mounting a comeback.

Batshuayi provided the killer assist that ensured a victory during Super Lig's matchday 16 action on their own turf. Onur Bulut and Lionel Carole were Thiam's other teammates that were cautioned in the 23rd and 85th minutes, respectively.

Saatci, Larin, and Ozyakup - who had replaced Atiba Hutchinson in the 74th minute - and Oguzhan were Besiktas stars that were yellow-carded.

Although Kayserispor made five changes - one in the first half and four in the second one - Nigeria international Anthony Uzodimma was not involved at all while Rachid Ghezzal - who could be considered for Algeria's Afcon duties - was involved in the entirety of the game for Besiktas.

Besiktas, who are seventh with 24 points from 16 games, will face Fenerbahce away in their next game on December 19. Thiam's Kayserispor - who are 14th with 19 points - will be at home to face Gaziantep FK on the same day.