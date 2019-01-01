Bouanga hails Saint-Etienne after thrashing Nice

The 25-year-old is pleased with the Greens’ reaction to their elimination from the European tournament

Denis Bouanga has praised his side following their 4-1 victory against Nice in Wednesday’s Ligue game at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard.

The Gabonese got a brace in the encounter, opening the scoring from the penalty spot before notching his second in the second half.

The victory helped Claude Puel’s men bounce back from their elimination from the and moved them to fifth on the league table after gathering 25 points from 16 matches.

"We put all the preparations in place to win this match; we got our heads back up after our elimination in the Europa League,” Bouanga told the Ligue 1 website.

Article continues below

“The penalty helped us and then we were able to turn this match in our favour. We all gave it our all, we managed to score four goals and make a successful match."

Bouanga, who has seven goals this season, will hope to once again inspire Saint-Etienne to victory when they take on on Sunday.