'There's something wrong when De Gea sets for shots' - Bosnich points out technical flaw in Man Utd keeper's game

The man who once served between the sticks at Old Trafford himself has highlighted the reasons behind the Spanish shot-stopper's recent slump in form

Mark Bosnich has pointed out a key technical flaw in David de Gea's game, insisting "there is something wrong" when the goalkeeper "sets for shots".

De Gea carved out a reputation as arguably the finest goalkeeper in world football during his first eight years on United's books, having arrived at Old Trafford from in the summer of 2011.

The international has been named the club's player of the year on three occasions, with his performances between the sticks helping to limit the damage during a frustrating transitional period for the club.

However, the 29-year-old hasn't been able to live up his usual high standards over the past couple of seasons, as glaring lapses in concentration and high-profile errors have become commonplace for the formerly reliable shot-stopper.

De Gea's latest error gifted the lead on United's return to Premier League action on Friday, leading to fresh calls for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to drop his No 1.

The former Atletico star could only parry Steven Bergwijn's powerful effort into the net despite the fact it was hit straight at him, which ultimately cost the Red Devils two points.

A late Bruno Fernandes penalty rescued a draw for United, but the pressure is now beginning to build on De Gea with loanee Dean Henderson waiting in the wings.

Club legend Neville has been among those to suggest that the Spaniard is "mentally not quite the same" as he was a few years ago, and Bosnich shares his old team-mate's sentiments.

The ex-United goalkeeper has also expressed his belief that De Gea needs to improve his positioning in order to cut out the mistakes, as he told Sky Sports: "He's had a season which had been full of mistakes that he hasn't made on a consistent basis in the past.

"In terms of the mistake against Tottenham, the most important thing from a technical point of view is there is something wrong when he sets for shots.

"As a goalkeeper, if you set for shots and your feet are outside the width of your shoulders, you're going to have problems because the natural reaction then is to go backwards when a shot is hit quite hard.

"You've got no room to manoeuvre your feet and if you start going backwards as a goalkeeper and the ball hits you, invariably it's going to go in the back of the goal. That's something they definitely need to work on.

"Obviously they've got Henderson who is playing so well at Sheffield United aswell, and Gary is right in saying it has been more than a blip this season."