Borussia Monchengladbach mourn death of 20-year-old academy graduate Bongard in car accident

Borussia Monchengladbach have been mourning the death of highly-rated academy graduate Jordi Bongard, with the 20-year-old involved in a serious traffic accident on Wednesday evening.

The youngster had signed a professional contract with the Bundesliga club last summer, taking him through to 2024, and had registered nine goals through 74 appearances at youth level.

His tragic passing has shaken everybody at Gladbach, with the decision taken to cancel all training sessions for the senior team and U23 side on Thursday.

What has been said?

The club’s sporting director, Roland Virkus, has said: "We received this terrible news and are stunned.

"Our deepest sympathy and our thoughts are with Jordi's family."

Gladbach added in a statement on the club’s official social media accounts: "Borussia mourns the death of U23s player Jordi Bongard, who unfortunately died in a car accident last night.

"We would like to send our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. Jordi will forever be in our thoughts and in our hearts!"

Jordi will forever be in our thoughts and in our hearts! 💚

Tributes pour in

A number of Gladbach’s domestic rivals have also paid their tributes to a player that had been on Borussia’s books since 2013.

Wolfsburg posted: "This truly hurts. We extend our sincerest condolences to Jordi’s family, friends and everyone at Gladbach."

FC Cologne replied to Borussia's initial tweet by saying: "The #effzeh family are shocked and in mourning over Jordi Bongard's passing. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone at Gladbach in this difficult time."

Mainz said: "We are shocked and saddened by this terrible news. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jordi’s family at this difficult time."

Hertha Berlin added: "Everyone at Hertha sends their thoughts and condolences to Jordi Bongard's family, friends and teammates."