Borussia Dortmund teenager Reyna fit for Wolfsburg clash

The 17-year-old was injured in the warm-up ahead of last weekend's derby against Schalke

manager Lucien Favre has said that Giovanni Reyna will be fit enough to make the team's squad for Saturday's clash with .

Reyna was poised to make his first Dortmund start last weekend against , but the 17-year-old was a late scratch after being injured in the warm-up.

The United States youth international has shown plenty of promise this season, breaking into Dortmund's senior setup and making 11 appearances off the bench in all competitions, scoring one goal.

More teams

Favre would not reveal if Reyna would again be in the starting lineup for Saturday's game at Volkswagen Arena.

"We will see. He only trained yesterday and that was a light unit," Favre said.

Dortmund cruised to a 4-0 derby win over Schalke last weekend, as the Bundesliga became the first European league to return from its coronavirus-enforced suspension.

Favre said that injuries may be more of a factor after a two-month layoff, which featured mostly small-group training after team activities were permitted to resume.

"It's a danger," he said. "You don't train like you'd normally do and then four, five days ahead of a competitive match you must train differently. One-on-one challenges, direct duels, aerial duels, back and forth. It's not a big surprise for me."

Dortmund will be able to welcome back midfielder Emre Can for the Wolfsburg clash, but Axel Witsel has not recovered from muscular problems after also missing the Schalke match.

"Witsel will definitely not be there," Favre said. "Can started yesterday with light training with the team and will train today as well."

Article continues below

Marco Reus will also still be sidelined, with Favre hopeful that Dortmund's captain will still be able to play a part this season as he continues his recovery from an adductor injury.

"Reus has not started training with the team but we still hope that he can come back as soon as possible and help until the end of the season," Favre said.

Dortmund enter the weekend's round of fixtures in second place, four points behind table-topping , who will take on at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.