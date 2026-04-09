Borussia Dortmund’s DFB-Pokal run has ended, but the Black and Yellows remain active in the Bundesliga and the Champions League. Supporters eager to watch every match will need multiple subscriptions, as different broadcasters hold exclusive rights to each competition.

Below is a concise guide to every channel and platform carrying the club’s matches.

Below, find every broadcast detail you need, including which channels and platforms will carry each match live on TV or via livestream.

Watch Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and the Champions League live on TV and via livestream.

This season, Bundesliga rights are shared between Sky and DAZN. Sky broadcasts the Friday-evening opener, every Saturday-afternoon fixture and the headline Saturday-evening clash, meaning roughly 80 per cent of top-flight matches stream live and exclusively through its platform. BVB fans can also access matches via the WOW streaming service or, for subscribers, the Sky Go app.

DAZN will take over the broadcast rights for the majority of Bundesliga matches in the 2025/2026 season. The streaming service will feature the Saturday double-header in its schedule. In addition, all individual matches on Sunday will be shown live and exclusively on DAZN. This means that the broadcast schedule will depend on when Borussia Dortmund’s match is scheduled.

The Bundesliga will appear live on free-to-air TV on SAT.1 only on selected dates, such as the opening match of the first and second halves of the season, or the last Friday fixture before the winter break.

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Champions League fixtures are divided between DAZN and Amazon Prime: DAZN will carry eight of the nine Tuesday-night games plus every Wednesday-night contest, with comprehensive highlights on both nights, while Amazon Prime retains the feature match on Tuesdays.

Should Borussia Dortmund reach the final, the match will also be shown free-to-air on ZDF.

For Borussia Dortmund supporters, all the broadcast details are neatly summarised here: Who is showing or streaming BVB’s matches live on TV or via livestream? If you cannot watch the action unfold in real time, SPOX has you covered with a comprehensive live ticker that tracks every goal, every chance and every crucial moment as it happens.

If you cannot watch the Black and Yellows in action on TV or a livestream, visit our homepage. Our live ticker will keep you updated on every goal, save and dramatic twist as it happens.

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Below, you’ll find every broadcast detail you need, including which channels and platforms carry each match live—both on TV and via livestream—so you can plan your viewing accordingly. Club Profile Founded in 1909, Borussia Dortmund has grown into one of Europe’s most dynamic football brands. Renowned for its passionate supporters and attacking style of play, the club has won multiple Bundesliga titles, domestic cups, and the Champions League. With a stadium capacity of more than 80,000, Dortmund regularly sets attendance records, underscoring its status as a must-watch fixture for fans worldwide.