Bortey charges Muntari to inspire Hearts of Oak against Asante Kotoko

Former Ghana international Bernard Don Bortey believes former AC Milan star Sulley Muntari can make the difference for Hearts of Oak when they face arch-rivals Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.



Ghana’s two biggest clubs, the two sides are set to rekindle their rivalry in an outstanding matchday eight clash at the Accra Sports Stadium.



While Kotoko come into the ‘Super Clash’ as league leaders, defending champions Hearts sit further down in the eight position.



“The players should do exactly what the coach wants them to do, and I believe with the presence of experienced players like Muntari and Gladson Awako, Hearts are going to win against Kotoko,” Bortey told Bryt FM.



“I believe in Sulley Muntari. He is my colleague, but I have not been able to talk to him since he joined Hearts of Oak but if he is listening to me, he should guide the young players in the team and calm them down going into the Kotoko game.



“I will advise [coach] Samuel Boadu to remain calm going into this game. I believe in him and know what he can do. I’m saying it on authority, Hearts of Oak will win the game, that’s all.”



Muntari is undoubtedly the biggest star of the GPL after recently completing a short-term deal with the Phobians earlier this month.



With fresh blood, the 2010 Uefa Champions League winner will hope to inject some bite into Boadu’s outfit, the side having won six, drawn six and lost four of 16 league matches thus far this season.



Kotoko, meanwhile, will be looking to win and consolidate what is currently a six-point lead at the top of the table.



The Porcupine Warriors have set sights on ultimately winning the title to end their eight-year drought.



In 16 games played so far, Prosper Narteh Ogum’s side have won 11, drawn three and lost two.



Aside from commanding the largest fanbase in Ghana, Hearts and Kotoko are also the two most successful clubs in GPL history, having won 20 and 23 titles, respectively.