Bordeaux boss Sousa questions Samuel Kalu’s commitment

The Nigeria international has only played one game for the Girondins this year owing to injury and inconsistency in training

manager Paulo Sousa is unhappy with the attitude of Samuel Kalu and has charged him to change his mentality.

The Super Eagles star is currently nursing a knee injury, although he managed to return to light training on Monday.

The 22-year-old has missed his side’s last four games in all competitions, including Wednesday’s draw against Brest and has only featured once for the side this year.

Sousa has urged the former Gent winger to show more commitment in training or risk losing his place in the team.

"Samuel Kalu cannot yet train normally with the group, he has a knee problem,” Sousa told the club website.

“We did an exam (MRI) and he has nothing, but he is in pain and cannot train He just started running again yesterday (Monday), so we have to reinstate him.

“But we are waiting for him to change his mental attitude and his level of commitment in training to have a place to play again on the team.

“He doesn't change his mentality, there is no place for him in our matches. But it's the same for the others."

Kalu has scored one goal and contributed two assists in 19 appearances across all competitions this season.

The forward will hope to be available for selection when Bordeaux take on Metz in their next league game on Saturday.